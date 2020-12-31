Clearside Biomedical Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 2,212 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,791% compared to the average daily volume of 117 call options.

In other Clearside Biomedical news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 53,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $105,105.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,127,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,099,405. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore bought 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $102,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,074,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,072,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 229,095 shares of company stock valued at $412,015 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 33.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,982 shares in the last quarter. 25.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLSD traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.00. 54,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Clearside Biomedical has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $4.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.06 million, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.35.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 144.47% and a negative return on equity of 153.41%. The business had revenue of $3.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. On average, analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.19.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers treatment that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its preclinical products include CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

