Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clinigen Group plc is a pharmaceutical and services company. Its business focuses in areas of global medicine supply; clinical trial, unlicensed and licensed medicines. Clinigen Group plc is headquartered in Burton-on-Trent, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Clinigen Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clinigen Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.50.

CLIGF stock opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. Clinigen Group has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.71. The firm has a market cap of $942.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.73.

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

