Clipper Logistics plc (CLG.L) (LON:CLG) Shares Gap Up to $577.00

Clipper Logistics plc (CLG.L) (LON:CLG) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $577.00, but opened at $599.00. Clipper Logistics plc (CLG.L) shares last traded at $574.00, with a volume of 73,004 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Clipper Logistics plc (CLG.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Get Clipper Logistics plc (CLG.L) alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 527.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 429.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £583.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. Clipper Logistics plc (CLG.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

About Clipper Logistics plc (CLG.L) (LON:CLG)

Clipper Logistics plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-added logistics services to the retail sector in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company operates through two segments, Value-Added Logistics Services and Commercial Vehicles. It offers e-fulfilment, returns management, multichannel, technical services, warehousing, urban and retail consolidation, secure logistics, transportation, port deconsolidation logistics, and contract packaging services.

See Also: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Logistics plc (CLG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Logistics plc (CLG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.