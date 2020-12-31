Clipper Logistics plc (CLG.L) (LON:CLG) Shares Gap Up to $577.00

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2020

Clipper Logistics plc (CLG.L) (LON:CLG) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $577.00, but opened at $599.00. Clipper Logistics plc (CLG.L) shares last traded at $574.00, with a volume of 73,004 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Clipper Logistics plc (CLG.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 527.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 429.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £583.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. Clipper Logistics plc (CLG.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

About Clipper Logistics plc (CLG.L) (LON:CLG)

Clipper Logistics plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-added logistics services to the retail sector in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company operates through two segments, Value-Added Logistics Services and Commercial Vehicles. It offers e-fulfilment, returns management, multichannel, technical services, warehousing, urban and retail consolidation, secure logistics, transportation, port deconsolidation logistics, and contract packaging services.

See Also: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Logistics plc (CLG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Logistics plc (CLG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit