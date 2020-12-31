Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.81 Million

Brokerages forecast that Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) will announce sales of $31.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.81 million and the lowest is $30.80 million. Clipper Realty posted sales of $30.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full year sales of $123.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $121.90 million to $125.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $132.47 million, with estimates ranging from $129.60 million to $135.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Clipper Realty.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Clipper Realty from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Clipper Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of Clipper Realty stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $7.07. The company had a trading volume of 181,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,739. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.63 million, a P/E ratio of -23.57 and a beta of 1.00. Clipper Realty has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $11.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average of $6.57.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clipper Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

