CLS Holdings plc (CLI.L) (LON:CLI) Shares Gap Down to $222.00

Shares of CLS Holdings plc (CLI.L) (LON:CLI) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $222.00, but opened at $214.50. CLS Holdings plc (CLI.L) shares last traded at $224.50, with a volume of 51,668 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 216.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 204.92. The stock has a market cap of £914.60 million and a P/E ratio of 10.09.

About CLS Holdings plc (CLI.L) (LON:CLI)

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Property and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments.

