CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.63.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CMS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Cfra cut CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays upped their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CMS Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CMS traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.93. The company had a trading volume of 109,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,546. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $46.03 and a 52-week high of $69.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.49. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 48,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.