CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.92.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $12.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 6.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.60. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $12.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of -31.17 and a beta of 1.67.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the third quarter worth $38,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the third quarter worth $39,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the second quarter worth $70,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the third quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the third quarter worth $91,000. 19.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

