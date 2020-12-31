Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) Trading 17.6% Higher

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) traded up 17.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $1.94. 950,848 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 343% from the average session volume of 214,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Code Chain New Continent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.66.

Code Chain New Continent Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Solid Waste Recycling Systems Business, Coal and Coke Wholesale Business, and Coating Materials Business.

