Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:UTF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $25.72

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.72 and traded as high as $25.78. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $25.78, with a volume of 163,695 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.65.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 307,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 29,976 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 25.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,761,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,833,000 after purchasing an additional 357,336 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 5.5% during the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 158,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 8,207 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile (NYSE:UTF)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

