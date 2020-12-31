Comparing Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) & First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) and First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.0% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of First Financial Bancorp. shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.6% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of First Financial Bancorp. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Guaranty Bancshares and First Financial Bancorp., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guaranty Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 First Financial Bancorp. 0 1 0 0 2.00

Guaranty Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.28%. First Financial Bancorp. has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential downside of 13.79%. Given Guaranty Bancshares’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Guaranty Bancshares is more favorable than First Financial Bancorp..

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Guaranty Bancshares and First Financial Bancorp.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guaranty Bancshares $119.53 million 2.76 $26.28 million $2.25 13.38 First Financial Bancorp. $738.95 million 2.31 $198.07 million $2.14 8.13

First Financial Bancorp. has higher revenue and earnings than Guaranty Bancshares. First Financial Bancorp. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Guaranty Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Guaranty Bancshares and First Financial Bancorp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guaranty Bancshares 20.06% 13.54% 1.40% First Financial Bancorp. 22.09% 7.42% 1.08%

Risk & Volatility

Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Financial Bancorp. has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. First Financial Bancorp. pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Guaranty Bancshares pays out 35.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Financial Bancorp. pays out 43.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Guaranty Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Financial Bancorp. has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. First Financial Bancorp. is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Guaranty Bancshares beats First Financial Bancorp. on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans. The company also provides trust, wealth management, and retirement plan services; online, mobile, and telephone banking, as well as automated teller machine services; debit cards; night depository and direct deposit services; cashier's checks and letters of credit; and treasury management services, including wire transfer, positive pay, remote deposit capture, and automated clearinghouse services. It operates approximately 31 full service banking locations in East Texas, Central Texas, the Dallas/Fort Worth metropolitan statistical area (MSA), and the Houston MSA. The company was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers. It also provides real estate loans secured by residential property or commercial property; commercial and industrial loans for various purposes, including inventory, receivables, and equipment; consumer loans comprising new and used vehicle loans, second mortgages on residential real estate, and unsecured loans; and home equity lines of credit. In addition, the company offers commercial financing to the insurance industry, registered investment advisors, certified public accountants, indirect auto finance companies, and restaurant franchisees. Further, it provides a range of trust and wealth management services; and long-term, lease, and equipment financing services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 63 banking centers in Ohio; three banking centers in Illinois; 65 banking centers in Indiana; and 14 banking centers in Kentucky. First Financial Bancorp. was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

