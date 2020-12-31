Comparing Volt Information Sciences (NYSE:VOLT) and BG Staffing (NYSE:BGSF)

Volt Information Sciences (NYSE:VOLT) and BG Staffing (NYSE:BGSF) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.8% of Volt Information Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.7% of BG Staffing shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Volt Information Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of BG Staffing shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Volt Information Sciences and BG Staffing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volt Information Sciences -2.51% -37.15% -6.54% BG Staffing 0.72% 18.50% 9.48%

Volatility & Risk

Volt Information Sciences has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BG Staffing has a beta of 2.44, meaning that its share price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Volt Information Sciences and BG Staffing’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Volt Information Sciences $997.09 million 0.04 -$15.19 million ($0.56) -3.18 BG Staffing $294.31 million 0.45 $13.25 million $1.67 7.71

BG Staffing has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Volt Information Sciences. Volt Information Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BG Staffing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Volt Information Sciences and BG Staffing, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volt Information Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A BG Staffing 0 0 1 0 3.00

BG Staffing has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 35.98%. Given BG Staffing’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BG Staffing is more favorable than Volt Information Sciences.

Summary

BG Staffing beats Volt Information Sciences on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Volt Information Sciences Company Profile

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. provides traditional time, materials-based, and project-based staffing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and North American MSP segments. It provides contingent staffing, direct placement, personnel recruitment, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement, on-boarding of contingent workers, and specialized solutions, such as managing suppliers, sourcing and recruiting support, statement of work management, supplier performance measurement, optimization and analysis, benchmarking of spend demographics and market rate analysis, consolidated customer billing, and supplier payment management solutions. The company also offers call center and payroll services; recruitment process outsourcing; and customized talent and supplier management solutions, as well as act as a subcontractor or associate vendor to other national providers in their MSPs. It serves multinational, national, and local customers in various industries, including aerospace, automotive, banking and finance, consumer electronics, information technology, insurance, life science, manufacturing, media and entertainment, pharmaceutical, software, telecommunication, transportation, and utilities. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

BG Staffing Company Profile

BG Staffing, Inc. provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings through 56 branch offices in 29 states. The Professional segment offers skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions to client partners; and finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel. Its client partners include Fortune 500 companies, and medium and small companies, as well as consulting firms that engage in systems integration projects. The Light Industrial segment offers skilled and unskilled field talent to manufacturing, distribution, logistics, and call center client partners. It has 12 branch offices and 15 on-site locations operating in 7 states. The company was formerly known as LTN Staffing, LLC and changed its name to BG Staffing, Inc. in November 2013. BG Staffing, Inc. is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

