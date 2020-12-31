Comparing Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) and Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) and Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and Whole Earth Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory -17.40% -23.42% -14.53% Whole Earth Brands N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and Whole Earth Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory 0 0 0 0 N/A Whole Earth Brands 0 0 2 0 3.00

Whole Earth Brands has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 77.43%. Given Whole Earth Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Whole Earth Brands is more favorable than Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and Whole Earth Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory $31.85 million 0.77 $1.03 million N/A N/A Whole Earth Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has higher revenue and earnings than Whole Earth Brands.

Volatility and Risk

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Whole Earth Brands has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.0% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.6% of Whole Earth Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Whole Earth Brands beats Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 500 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries. As of March 31, 2020, it operated two company-owned, 98 licensee-owned, and 237 franchised Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stores operating in 37 states in Canada, South Korea, Panama, and the Philippines; three company-owned, 59 franchised, and 25 licensed stores located in 25 states and Qatar; and self-serve frozen yogurt cafÃ©s under the U-Swirl, Yogurtini, CherryBerry, Yogli Mogli Frozen Yogurt, Fuzzy Peach Frozen Yogurt, Let's Yo!, and Aspen Leaf Yogurt brand names. The company has strategic alliance with Edible Arrangements, LLC and its affiliates to provide certain branded chocolate products. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Durango, Colorado.

About Whole Earth Brands

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. operates as a global platform of branded products and ingredients focusing on the consumer transition towards natural alternatives, plant-based, clean label, and non-sugar products. The company offers various licorice products from licorice root, intermediary licorice extracts, and crude derivatives for the tobacco industry as tobacco flavor enhancing and moistening agents; and food and beverage processors, confectioners, cosmetic companies, and pharmaceutical manufacturers for use as flavoring or masking agents, as well as sells licorice root residue as garden mulch under the name Right Dress. It also manufactures, markets, and distributes tabletop sweeteners for the consumer food markets primarily under the Equal, Canderel, Pure Via, and Whole Earth Sweetener brands through the food retail, mass merchandising, pharmacy, and food service channels. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

