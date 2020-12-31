Compound (COMP) Price Hits $150.13 on Top Exchanges

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Compound has a total market cap of $662.65 million and approximately $153.68 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar. One Compound token can currently be purchased for $150.13 or 0.00517180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000224 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 134.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000179 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 47% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,413,835 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

Compound Token Trading

Compound can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.