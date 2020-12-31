Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Trading Down 6.2%

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)’s share price dropped 6.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.84 and last traded at $12.11. Approximately 1,528,433 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,246,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.91.

CGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.56.

Get Compugen alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.05. The firm has a market cap of $828.57 million, a P/E ratio of -32.73 and a beta of 2.58.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGEN. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compugen during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compugen by 15.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compugen during the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Compugen during the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Compugen during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.97% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

Featured Article: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.