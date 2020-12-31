Computacenter plc (CCC.L) (LON:CCC) Sets New 1-Year High at $2,558.00

Computacenter plc (CCC.L) (LON:CCC) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,558 ($33.42) and last traded at GBX 2,518 ($32.90), with a volume of 25631 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,444 ($31.93).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CCC shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,728 ($35.64) price objective on shares of Computacenter plc (CCC.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Computacenter plc (CCC.L) from GBX 2,450 ($32.01) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,728 ($35.64) price objective on shares of Computacenter plc (CCC.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,176 ($28.43).

Get Computacenter plc (CCC.L) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,292.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,117.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48.

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United America, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacentre network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacentre solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Computacenter plc (CCC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computacenter plc (CCC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.