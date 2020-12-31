Conceal (CCX) Price Hits $0.0798 on Major Exchanges

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for $0.0798 or 0.00000283 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, Graviex, Sistemkoin and TradeOgre. In the last week, Conceal has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. Conceal has a market capitalization of $754,278.37 and approximately $27,039.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,290.89 or 1.00306448 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00028069 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00020306 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.32 or 0.00345058 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.96 or 0.00506876 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00143584 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00033948 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

It was first traded on June 21st, 2016. Conceal's total supply is 18,236,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,452,724 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conceal Coin Trading

Conceal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Graviex, STEX and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

