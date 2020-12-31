Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Receives $2.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.33.

CFMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Conformis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Conformis in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conformis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of CFMS stock remained flat at $$0.66 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,821,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,483. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.66. Conformis has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.62.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Conformis had a negative return on equity of 174.01% and a negative net margin of 32.11%. The company had revenue of $16.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Conformis will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Conformis news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 64,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total transaction of $41,642.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,387,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,595.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFMS. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Conformis by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 80,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Conformis during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Conformis by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,520 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 36,316 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Conformis by 5,781.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 135,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Conformis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.74% of the company’s stock.

Conformis Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

