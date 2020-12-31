ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based, full-service commercial bank holding company. The Bank offers a range of lending, depository and related financial services to commercial, industrial and governmental customers. ConnectOne provides secured and unsecured loans, mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, working capital loans, and real estate construction loans, as well as collection services, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services. The Bank, through its subsidiary, provides financial services, including brokerage services, insurance and annuities, mutual funds and financial planning. It also offers various money market services. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Center Bancorp, Inc., is based in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey. “

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Shares of CNOB stock opened at $19.83 on Tuesday. ConnectOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $26.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.92.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $64.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 31.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,098,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,950,000 after acquiring an additional 739,351 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 10.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,824,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,404,000 after acquiring an additional 167,213 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 7.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,601,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,813,000 after acquiring an additional 116,763 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 18.6% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 632,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,901,000 after acquiring an additional 99,207 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 25.3% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 574,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after acquiring an additional 115,976 shares during the period. 54.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.