Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (CEM.V) (CVE:CEM) Shares Gap Up to $0.16

Shares of Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (CEM.V) (CVE:CEM) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.16, but opened at $0.18. Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (CEM.V) shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of C$8.28 million and a PE ratio of -7.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.19.

Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (CEM.V) Company Profile (CVE:CEM)

Constantine Metal Resources Ltd., engages in the exploration and evaluation of mining properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal project is the Palmer project comprising 340 federal mining claims and 63 state mining claims located in Alaska, the United States.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (CEM.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (CEM.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.