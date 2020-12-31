Constellation Brands (STZ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.35 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Constellation Brands to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $218.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.04. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $220.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STZ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.20.

In other news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,358.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

