Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) (FRA:CON) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) (FRA:CON) dropped 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €121.25 ($142.65) and last traded at €121.25 ($142.65). Approximately 464,126 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €122.75 ($144.41).

CON has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Warburg Research set a €111.00 ($130.59) price target on Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €98.00 ($115.29).

The company has a 50 day moving average of €114.66 and a 200 day moving average of €96.88.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Rubber Technologies, and Powertrain Technologies divisions. The Automotive Technologies division develops components and systems for the autonomous mobility and safety, including advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products.

