CONTRACOIN Price Down 8.6% Over Last Week (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 31st. During the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One CONTRACOIN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CONTRACOIN has a total market cap of $10.28 million and approximately $12,322.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.71 or 0.00199834 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 54.8% against the dollar and now trades at $129.43 or 0.00440596 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00030009 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000138 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 84.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Token Profile

CONTRACOIN (CRYPTO:CTCN) is a token. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,246,492 tokens. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network

CONTRACOIN Token Trading

CONTRACOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

