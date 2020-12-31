Contrasting Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) & OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT)

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) and OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Yalla Group and OneConnect Financial Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yalla Group 0 2 0 0 2.00 OneConnect Financial Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

OneConnect Financial Technology has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.26%. Given OneConnect Financial Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OneConnect Financial Technology is more favorable than Yalla Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yalla Group and OneConnect Financial Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yalla Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A OneConnect Financial Technology $330.51 million 23.43 -$240.28 million ($0.75) -28.23

Yalla Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OneConnect Financial Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Yalla Group and OneConnect Financial Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yalla Group N/A N/A N/A OneConnect Financial Technology -19.82% -12.38% -6.11%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.1% of OneConnect Financial Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

OneConnect Financial Technology beats Yalla Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporatio. Yalla Group Limited was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions. The company also operates Regtech, an end-to-end regulatory solution to help regulatory authorities automate and digitalize their operations; Gamma O, an open API platform-as-a-service for reusable financial technology components and integrations; and Blockchain network-as-a-service. In addition, it provides technology infrastructure, such as data management and cloud services. The company serves customers in the financial services industry, including banking, insurance, and asset management. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a strategic agreement with the Hainan Local Financial Supervision Administration to develop smart financial and smart supervision services in the island province of Hainan, as well as the financial sector in Hainan free trade port. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Sen Rong Limited.

