Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.85

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.85 and traded as high as $11.88. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación shares last traded at $11.83, with a volume of 556,716 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VLRS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. HSBC upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.40 and a beta of 2.60.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.15). Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 90.78%. The firm had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 11.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 5.1% in the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 31,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 0.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,419,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,234,000 after acquiring an additional 11,355 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 92.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 14,884 shares during the period.

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 82 aircraft. It operates approximately 131 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America.

