Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CUU.V) (CVE:CUU) Trading 24.6% Higher

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CUU.V) (CVE:CUU) shares traded up 24.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43. 300,708 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 147% from the average session volume of 121,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$186.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.00.

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CUU.V) Company Profile (CVE:CUU)

Copper Fox Metals Inc, a resource company, focuses on the exploration and development of copper in Canada and the United States. It principally holds a 25% interest in the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia; and a 100% interest in the Van Dyke in-situ copper recovery project located in Miami, Arizona.

