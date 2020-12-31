Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CUU.V) (CVE:CUU) Trading 24.6% Higher

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2020

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CUU.V) (CVE:CUU) shares traded up 24.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43. 300,708 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 147% from the average session volume of 121,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$186.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.00.

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CUU.V) Company Profile (CVE:CUU)

Copper Fox Metals Inc, a resource company, focuses on the exploration and development of copper in Canada and the United States. It principally holds a 25% interest in the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia; and a 100% interest in the Van Dyke in-situ copper recovery project located in Miami, Arizona.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CUU.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CUU.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit