Cortex (CTXC) Market Cap Hits $19.84 Million

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Cortex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0794 or 0.00000274 BTC on exchanges. Cortex has a market cap of $19.84 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cortex has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00038697 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006423 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.40 or 0.00298099 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00015086 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00025129 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $579.69 or 0.02000088 BTC.

Cortex Profile

Cortex (CRYPTO:CTXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs

Buying and Selling Cortex

Cortex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

