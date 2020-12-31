Costain Group PLC (COST.L) (LON:COST) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $52.67

Costain Group PLC (COST.L) (LON:COST)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $52.67 and traded as high as $62.00. Costain Group PLC (COST.L) shares last traded at $59.50, with a volume of 1,145,916 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 54.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of £162.77 million and a PE ratio of -0.86.

In related news, insider Alex Vaughan acquired 13,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 34 ($0.44) per share, with a total value of £4,618.90 ($6,034.62).

Costain Group PLC provides infrastructure solutions for the energy, water, transportation, and defense markets in the United Kingdom and Spain. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the highways, rail, and aviation markets. The Natural Resources segment engages in the water, energy, and defense markets.

