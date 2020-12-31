Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) Given a €67.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on 1COV. Barclays set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Independent Research set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Covestro AG (1COV.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €51.64 ($60.76).

Shares of ETR 1COV opened at €50.48 ($59.39) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €47.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is €41.55. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19. Covestro AG has a 12-month low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 12-month high of €51.50 ($60.59).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

