CPPGroup Plc (CPP.L) (LON:CPP) Shares Gap Up to $293.00

Shares of CPPGroup Plc (CPP.L) (LON:CPP) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $293.00, but opened at $308.00. CPPGroup Plc (CPP.L) shares last traded at $308.00, with a volume of 1,606 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital dropped their price target on CPPGroup Plc (CPP.L) from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 289.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 297.97. The firm has a market cap of £26.92 million and a PE ratio of -15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.87.

In other news, insider Jason Walsh bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 310 ($4.05) per share, for a total transaction of £15,500 ($20,250.85).

About CPPGroup Plc (CPP.L) (LON:CPP)

CPPGroup Plc provides product, marketing, and distribution services to businesses delivering commercial benefits and solutions to their customers. The company provides card protection; extended warranty on electrical goods; device and payments Insurance, such as phone insurance, mobile payment insurance, and virus protection; health and wellness; travel disruption cover; and identity and cyber protection.

