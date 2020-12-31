CPPGroup Plc (CPP.L) (LON:CPP) Shares Gap Up to $293.00

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2020

Shares of CPPGroup Plc (CPP.L) (LON:CPP) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $293.00, but opened at $308.00. CPPGroup Plc (CPP.L) shares last traded at $308.00, with a volume of 1,606 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital dropped their price target on CPPGroup Plc (CPP.L) from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 289.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 297.97. The firm has a market cap of £26.92 million and a PE ratio of -15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.87.

In other news, insider Jason Walsh bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 310 ($4.05) per share, for a total transaction of £15,500 ($20,250.85).

About CPPGroup Plc (CPP.L) (LON:CPP)

CPPGroup Plc provides product, marketing, and distribution services to businesses delivering commercial benefits and solutions to their customers. The company provides card protection; extended warranty on electrical goods; device and payments Insurance, such as phone insurance, mobile payment insurance, and virus protection; health and wellness; travel disruption cover; and identity and cyber protection.

See Also: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for CPPGroup Plc (CPP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPPGroup Plc (CPP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit