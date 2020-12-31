CQS Natural Resources G&I plc (CYN.L) (LON:CYN) Hits New 52-Week High at $124.58

CQS Natural Resources G&I plc (CYN.L) (LON:CYN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 124.58 ($1.63) and last traded at GBX 122 ($1.59), with a volume of 533855 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117.25 ($1.53).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 107.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.15, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £82.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35.

CQS Natural Resources G&I plc (CYN.L) Company Profile (LON:CYN)

City Natural Resources High Yield Trust plc is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the mining and resources sectors. For its fixed income portion, it primarily invests in mining, resource and industrial fixed interest securities such as preference shares, loan stocks and corporate bonds.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for CQS Natural Resources G&I plc (CYN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CQS Natural Resources G&I plc (CYN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.