Credits (CS) Market Cap Tops $4.00 Million

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. During the last week, Credits has traded up 20.5% against the dollar. One Credits token can now be bought for $0.0160 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. Credits has a total market cap of $4.00 million and approximately $55,548.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008948 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000094 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News

