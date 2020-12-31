Credits (CS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $55,548.00

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 31st. Credits has a market capitalization of $4.00 million and approximately $55,548.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Credits token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Credits has traded 20.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008948 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000094 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Credits

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Credits

Credits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.