CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Stock Position Decreased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,846 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,523 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in CRH were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRH. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in CRH in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in CRH in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of CRH during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

Shares of CRH stock opened at $42.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.05. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $17.73 and a 12 month high of $43.07.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.