CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Trading Down 6.6%

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)’s share price fell 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $148.25 and last traded at $157.83. 4,123,738 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 275% from the average session volume of 1,100,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.93.

Several research firms recently commented on CRSP. BidaskClub downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $102.63 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $91.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.79.

The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.41 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.31.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. CRISPR Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Tony W. Ho sold 23,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.23, for a total value of $3,514,515.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $12,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 698,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,250,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 355,203 shares of company stock worth $51,155,283 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.0% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $3,630,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 13.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,153,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,508,000 after buying an additional 141,026 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.9% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

