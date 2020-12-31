Critical Analysis: KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) and Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY)

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) and Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KUKA Aktiengesellschaft and Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KUKA Aktiengesellschaft $3.58 billion 0.50 $10.86 million N/A N/A Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni.

Dividends

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares KUKA Aktiengesellschaft and Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KUKA Aktiengesellschaft -0.86% -1.93% -0.76% Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for KUKA Aktiengesellschaft and Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KUKA Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni 1 3 3 0 2.29

Risk & Volatility

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni beats KUKA Aktiengesellschaft on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KUKA Aktiengesellschaft

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Systems, Robotics, Swisslog, Swisslog Healthcare, and China. The company offers solutions for automating manufacturing processes, including body production, and engines and transmissions assembling; and systems, such as individual system components, tools and fixtures, automated production cells, and turnkey systems for the automotive industry. It also provides industrial robots, robot controllers, cells, and software. In addition, the company offers automated solutions for hospitals, warehouses, and distribution centers. It serves customers in the automotive, electronics, e-commerce/retail, consumer goods, and healthcare industries. The company was formerly known as Industrie-Werke Karlsruhe Augsburg Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to KUKA Aktiengesellschaft in 2007. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Augsburg, Germany. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft is a subsidiary of Midea Group CO., Ltd.

About Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures. In addition, the company designs, produces, markets, and repairs industrial and power transformers; develops renewable energy projects; and offers telecommunications, and operation and maintenance services for third parties, as well as undertakes private interconnector projects. Further, it owns the national transmission grid. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ per Azioni was founded in 1999 and is based in Rome, Italy.

