Critical Comparison: Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) versus NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF)

NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for NatWest Group and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NatWest Group 1 2 0 0 1.67 Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) 1 0 1 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares NatWest Group and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NatWest Group 2.76% 4.69% 0.26% Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) 24.57% 10.59% 0.53%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NatWest Group and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NatWest Group $22.45 billion 1.22 $4.52 billion N/A N/A Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) $7.29 billion 3.07 $2.13 billion N/A N/A

NatWest Group has higher revenue and earnings than Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.).

Summary

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) beats NatWest Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom. Its Ulster Bank RoI segment provides personal banking services, including loan and deposit products through a network of branches and direct channels, including the internet, mobile, and telephony; and commercial banking services to business and corporate customers, including small and medium enterprises in the Republic of Ireland. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers comprehensive banking and financing solutions to start-up, SME, commercial, and corporate customers in the United Kingdom. It includes financing business assets and invoices, as well as providing specialist finance and transaction services. Its Private Banking segment provides banking, lending, and wealth management products for high net worth individuals and their business interests in the United Kingdom. The company's RBS International segment offers banking services in the Channel Islands, Isle of Man, and Gibraltar. It also has wholesale branches and depositary service businesses in the United Kingdom and Luxembourg to serve its institutional clients. Its NatWest Markets segment provides global market access, financing, risk management, and trading solutions for financial institutions and corporates to manage their financial risks and achieve their short and long-term financial goals. The company was formerly known as The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc and changed its name to NatWest Group plc in July 2020. NatWest Group plc was founded in 1727 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) Company Profile

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. The company's Large Corporates & Financial Institutions division offers commercial and investment banking services to large corporate and institutional clients in the Nordic region, Germany, and the United Kingdom. Its offerings include equity and debt capital markets transaction services; financing, as well as advice relating to investment banking activities; products and services for cash management and trade finance; brokerage and trading services; post trade investor services such as custody, risk and valuation, and collateral management services; and macroeconomic analysis and securities research services. The company's Corporate & Private Customers division provides everyday banking services for private individuals and smaller companies, and private banking services for high net worth individuals in the Nordic countries. It also offers complex banking and advisory services to medium-sized companies; and issues cards in the Nordic countries under the SEB's brands, as well as for Eurocard and several other partner brands. Its Baltic division provides full banking and advisory services to private individuals and small and medium-sized corporate customers in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. The company's Life division offers life insurance solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients primarily in the Nordic and Baltic countries. Its offerings include unit-linked, portfolio bond, and traditional insurance, as well as health and sickness insurance. Its Investment Management division provides asset management services through a range of funds and portfolio mandates to institutional investors, as well as retail and private banking clients in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, and Baltic countries. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

