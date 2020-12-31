Critical Review: Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON) vs. Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON) and Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Ebang International and Tower Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ebang International N/A N/A N/A Tower Semiconductor 6.43% 5.95% 4.15%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Ebang International and Tower Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ebang International 0 0 0 0 N/A Tower Semiconductor 0 1 2 0 2.67

Tower Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $23.67, suggesting a potential downside of 8.83%. Given Tower Semiconductor’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tower Semiconductor is more favorable than Ebang International.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ebang International and Tower Semiconductor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ebang International $109.06 million 3.81 -$42.40 million N/A N/A Tower Semiconductor $1.23 billion 2.25 $90.05 million $0.87 29.84

Tower Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Ebang International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Ebang International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of Tower Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Tower Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tower Semiconductor beats Ebang International on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ebang International

Ebang International Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of Bitcoin mining machines and telecommunication products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It provides application-specific integrated circuit based Bitcoin mining machines; and Bitcoin mining machine accessories, as well as ancillary services to assist its customers operations. The company also offers mining machine hosting services that enable its customers to operate their mining machines remotely. In addition, it provides fiber-optic communication access devices comprising multiprotocol label switching fiber-optic access network devices, multi-service access platform integrated business access devices, and wavelength-division multiplexing fiber-optic devices; and enterprise convergent terminal products, such as gigabit passive optical network, enterprise cloud gateway devices, industrial Internet of things access devices, and business enterprise smart wireless access devices. The company sells its Bitcoin mining machines for enterprises and individual buyers under the Ebit brand through direct sales; and telecommunications products for telecommunications service providers under the EBANG brand name through direct sales. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS. The company also offers transfer optimization and development process services to integrated device manufacturers and fabless companies. It serves various markets, such as consumer electronics, personal computers, communications, automotive, industrial, aerospace, and medical device products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

