Crown Point Energy Inc. (CWV.V) (CVE:CWV) Shares Gap Down to $0.18

Crown Point Energy Inc. (CWV.V) (CVE:CWV)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.18, but opened at $0.16. Crown Point Energy Inc. (CWV.V) shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 1,438 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$11.30 million and a P/E ratio of -1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Crown Point Energy Inc. (CWV.V) (CVE:CWV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.25 million for the quarter.

Crown Point Energy Inc. (CWV.V) Company Profile (CVE:CWV)

Crown Point Energy Inc, a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas properties in Argentina. The company holds 100% working interest in the Cerro de Los Leones concession permit covering an area of 100,907 acres located in the northern portion of the NeuquÃ©n Basin in the province of Mendoza, Argentina.

