Crypto Village Accelerator 1-Day Volume Tops $49,973.00 (CVA)

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 31st. During the last seven days, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded up 96.8% against the US dollar. One Crypto Village Accelerator token can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000707 BTC on popular exchanges. Crypto Village Accelerator has a total market cap of $15.28 million and approximately $49,973.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00038382 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006455 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003444 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.58 or 0.00293607 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00015046 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00024516 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $586.72 or 0.02012955 BTC.

Crypto Village Accelerator Token Profile

CVA is a token. It was first traded on October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,163,874 tokens. Crypto Village Accelerator’s official website is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

Crypto Village Accelerator Token Trading

Crypto Village Accelerator can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Village Accelerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Village Accelerator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Village Accelerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

