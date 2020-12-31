CryptoBonusMiles Market Capitalization Reaches $46,673.79 (CBM)

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 31st. CryptoBonusMiles has a market capitalization of $46,673.79 and $184.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoBonusMiles token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including ProBit Exchange and Binance DEX. Over the last seven days, CryptoBonusMiles has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00039116 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00005975 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003489 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.45 or 0.00293692 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003479 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014910 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00025881 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $569.93 or 0.01982160 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles Profile

CryptoBonusMiles is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,301 tokens. CryptoBonusMiles’ official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . CryptoBonusMiles’ official website is cryptobonusmiles.com . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CryptoBonusMiles Token Trading

CryptoBonusMiles can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoBonusMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoBonusMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

