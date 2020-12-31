CubeSmart Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 4,439 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,200% compared to the average volume of 193 call options.

CUBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.73.

NYSE:CUBE opened at $33.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.24. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $35.77.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.66 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.30%. CubeSmart’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.11%.

In other CubeSmart news, VP Jeffrey P. Foster sold 25,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $844,381.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,166,380.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the third quarter worth $5,686,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 386.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 816,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,370,000 after purchasing an additional 648,441 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in CubeSmart by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in CubeSmart by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 20,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

