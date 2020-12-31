Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Position in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.05% of BioXcel Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 32.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,293,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,102,000 after buying an additional 319,475 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 42.8% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,001,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,383,000 after buying an additional 300,210 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 12.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 810,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,127,000 after buying an additional 89,245 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 9,357.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 594,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,768,000 after buying an additional 588,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 17.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 576,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,564,000 after buying an additional 86,019 shares during the last quarter. 41.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of BTAI opened at $49.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.26. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $71.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.33.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.27). Sell-side analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and other solid tumors.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI).

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.