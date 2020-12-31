Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 2,760 Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,328 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the first quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 56.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 165.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,134 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 4.6% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,878 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the third quarter worth $277,000. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Orthofix Medical in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.75.

Orthofix Medical stock opened at $43.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $834.07 million, a PE ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.73. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $47.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.60 and a 200 day moving average of $33.70.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $110.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.85 million. Orthofix Medical had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 5.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

