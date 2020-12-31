Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 73,042 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73,042 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FITB. FMR LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after buying an additional 32,680 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after buying an additional 55,145 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 38,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 192,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 59,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FITB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.48.

In related news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $219,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,983.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $27.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.64 and a 200-day moving average of $22.41. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $31.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.62.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Read More: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.