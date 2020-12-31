Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 83,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 19.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 2,588.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 526.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 719,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after buying an additional 604,382 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist upgraded Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.71.

TGI stock opened at $12.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.97. The stock has a market cap of $658.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.61. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $26.16.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.11. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 12.76% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $481.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Group Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

