Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2020

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

CUE stock opened at $12.88 on Thursday. Cue Biopharma has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $31.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.99.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,142.70% and a negative return on equity of 63.69%. The company had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cue Biopharma will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUE. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Cue Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $1,162,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 35.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Cue Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $354,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 352.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 49,388 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 15.6% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.25% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Analyst Recommendations for Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE)

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit