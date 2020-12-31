Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

CUE stock opened at $12.88 on Thursday. Cue Biopharma has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $31.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.99.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,142.70% and a negative return on equity of 63.69%. The company had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cue Biopharma will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUE. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Cue Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $1,162,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 35.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Cue Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $354,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 352.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 49,388 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 15.6% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.25% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

