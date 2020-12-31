Curzon Energy Plc (CZN.L) (LON:CZN) Shares Gap Down to $0.80

Curzon Energy Plc (CZN.L) (LON:CZN) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.80, but opened at $0.78. Curzon Energy Plc (CZN.L) shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 234,695 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.13, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of £772,206.90 and a PE ratio of -0.19.

About Curzon Energy Plc (CZN.L) (LON:CZN)

Curzon Energy Plc focuses on the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas properties. The company explores for hydrocarbon liquids and gas. It primarily holds leases to approximately 45,370 acres of prospective coal bed methane lands located in Coos Bay, Oregon, the United States. Curzon Energy Plc was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

