CVCoin Hits Market Cap of $2.52 Million (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. During the last week, CVCoin has traded up 60.1% against the US dollar. One CVCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000714 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CVCoin has a total market cap of $2.52 million and $181,012.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00028390 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00129520 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.34 or 0.00565462 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.19 or 0.00161904 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.75 or 0.00311072 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00018899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00082796 BTC.

About CVCoin

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network . The official message board for CVCoin is medium.com/@crypviser . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here

