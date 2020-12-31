CyberMiles 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.12 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $6.33 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.82 or 0.00448013 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,332.55 or 0.99694693 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00017500 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004619 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00021480 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006992 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 45% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002578 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

CyberMiles can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

