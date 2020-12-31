CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Receives $35.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

CYBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of CyberOptics in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 3,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $80,194.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYBE. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CyberOptics by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 148,154 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 49,806 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in CyberOptics by 1,211.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 46,034 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC boosted its stake in CyberOptics by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 86,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 38,234 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CyberOptics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,210,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in CyberOptics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $850,000. 54.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CYBE opened at $22.00 on Monday. CyberOptics has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $43.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.61 million, a PE ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.99.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. CyberOptics had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $20.82 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that CyberOptics will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products worldwide. Its products are used in surface mount technology (SMT) and semiconductor industries to improve yields and productivity. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function inspection and measurement machines, and memory module inspection system; high precision 3D and 2D sensors for inspection and metrology; and 3D MRS sensors that are used various applications, such as printed circuit boards, CPU sockets, solder balls and bumps, wafer bumps, copper pillars, and other wafer level and advanced packaging.

